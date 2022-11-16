PADUCAH — Two investment firms, Centerbridge Partners LP and Bridgeport Partners, have completed their acquisition of Paducah-based company Computer Services Inc., also known as CSI.
The firms announced their plans to acquire CSI in August.
In a news release sent out on Wednesday, CSI announced that all-cash $1.6 billion acquisition is now complete, with a purchase price of $58 per share.
That means CSI is now a private company, and its common stock has ceased trading.
“As a private company, our goal is to grow organically and expand our product portfolio to best serve the financial services industry,” CSI President and CEO David Culbertson said in a statement included in the news release. “We believe Centerbridge and Bridgeport will support our goals for innovation and share in our commitment to employee satisfaction, community engagement and customer service. We are pleased to have partners that can provide insight and resources to help CSI continue to grow and evolve our capabilities to better serve our customers.”
In its news release, CSI says Centerbridge and Bridgeport each have years of experience spurring on growth for various businesses.
Bridgeport founder Frank Martire said in a statement that he believes CSI is "primed to deliver expanded resources that will help its customers not only remain competitive, but truly grow." Martire will serve as the chairman of CSI's board of directors. Centerbridge Senior Managing Director Jared Hendricks and Managing Director Ben Jaffe will be on the board as well, with current members Steve Powless and Culbertson.