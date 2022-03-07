A 68-year-old Iowa man died Monday morning after the tractor trailer he was driving overturned on Highway 641 South in Calloway County.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Calloway County 911 first received a call about the crash at 4 a.m. Monday.
Upon arriving to the scene, deputies with the sheriff's office located the overturned tractor trailer near Phillips Drive on Highway 641 South.
A preliminary investigation revealed Bernie Reid of Waterloo, Iowa was northbound on Highway 641 in a 2022 International Harvester tractor trailer.
Reid was transporting a load of logs when heavy rain and strong winds forced the vehicle off the roadway. The tractor trailer overturned and Reid was ejected from the vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed Reid was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Reid was pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Calloway County Fire Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services.