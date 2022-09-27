An Iowa man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison Tuesday after he participated in the brutal assault of then-D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone and another officer on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol.
The man, 38-year-old Kyle Young, brought his 16-year-old son along as he participated in the Capitol riot, NBC News reports.
Fanone has spoken publicly about how he was dragged down the Capitol steps on Jan. 6. Rioters beat him with pipes and poles, shocked him with a stun gun and sprayed him with tear gas. While he was being beaten, the officer suffered a heart attack. A Time profile of Fanone goes into greater detail about his experience during the riot and afterward.
NBC News reports that Young admitted that he used a strobe light to disorient officers, helped throw a large audio speaker at officers and restrained Fanone's wrist during the mob's attack on the officer. Prosecutors say when Young grabbed Fanone's wrist, he stopped the officer from protecting himself and his service weapon.
"When Young spotted Officer Fanone being pulled into the crowd, he purposefully moved toward the attack, and joined at a pivotal moment — restraining Officer Fanone's wrist by pulling it away from his body seconds after the officer was repeatedly tased and amid shouts of 'kill him with his own gun,'" federal prosecutors said. "Young's restraint of Officer Fanone prevented the officer from protecting his service weapon at a time when the officer's life was in danger and gave Young's co-defendant Thomas Sibick an opening to forcibly remove Officer Fanone's badge from his chest and his police radio from a pocket on the front of his vest."
A news release from the D.C. US Attorney's Office says Young also hit the helmet of a US Capitol Police officer's helmet as that officer was pulled into the mob.
The Associated Press reports that the judge presiding over the sentencing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, called Young a "one man wrecking ball" and told him, “You are one of the most serious Jan. 6 offenders in my caseload and you were personally involved in and instrumental to one of the most horrific attacks on officers incased in this building.”
Young apologized to Fanone during the hearing, the Associated Press reports, and Fanone told the judge Young should be sentenced to 10 years. As he recounted what happened that January day, the Associated Press reports that Fanone told Young, "What I hope you do with that time is, I hope you suffer.”
The 86-month federal sentence comes after Young pleaded guilty in May to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. After his prison sentence is complete, Young will have to serve three years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.
