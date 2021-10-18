MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– On Friday, detectives for the McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested an Iowa woman who was traveling to Paducah with the intent to have a sexual relationship with a male under the age of 16.
The detectives were notified on Friday that 20-year-old Brised Brodigan of Dysart, Iowa had an ongoing online relationship with a minor from Paducah. Detectives were told that the online relationship was sexual in nature, and Brodigan was travelling to Paducah to meet the minor.
At 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Brodigan arrived in Paducah and was subsequently arrested by detectives. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the detectives investigation revealed Brodigan was planning to have "physical contact" with the minor.
Brodigan was held in the McCracken County Jail and charged with promoting a minor, under 16, in a sex performance.
Dysart, Iowa is 7.5 hours away from Paducah.