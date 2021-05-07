PADUCAH — Saturday is the 10th Mercy Health Paducah Iron Mom Half Marathon.
It's become a Mother's Day tradition for some, and it's a sign things are slowly starting to get back to normal.
Crews were busy Friday morning getting ready for the big race which raises money for Family Service Society. Over the past decade, the race has been one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers.
FSS has more than 900 people registered for the race.
Set up starts Saturday morning. Packet pickup is going on until 6 p.m. Friday at the Paducah Convention Center, and picks up again Saturday morning before the race.
Participants are just happy to get together in-person and raise money to support community members who need it.
"I'm tired of doing all of the virtual runs, and for Mother's Day it was appropriate, because my daughter is joining me,” race participant Sandra Gault said.
"We weren't able to run last year, so this year it's nice to be able to get out and get back to some of the normal stuff that we've done before," fellow racer Miranda Snodgrass said.
The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. FSS usually raises around $55,000 through the Iron Mom event. This year, FSS hopes to raise more to cover last year's losses and help more people.
"Just $1 provides one meal to a person in need, and the average race registration is a bit around $60. And that's a month's worth of life-sustaining medication for one person," Family Service Society Business Development Director Katie Howard says.
Participant and mother of five Angela Kendall said her first Iron Mom race was one for the books.
"I trained and prepared for it full force — blew my knee out about two miles before the finish line, but kept on pushing through,” Kendall said. “Kind of hobbled across the finish line, but I finished!”
Now she's back — to run for her kids, herself and her neighbors.
"To be able to help people that truly have a sincere need, I'm blessed that I've never had to experience that need, so the fact that I can give of myself to help them as well as execute my passion in the meantime? I mean, it's a win-win situation," said Kendall.
If you would participate, it's not too late.
You can register for Iron Mom until 6:45 a.m. Saturday. The race is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Safety precautions
Because we're still in a pandemic, safety precautions are in place.
Runners will have staggered start times to avoid crowding. Also, those working the water tables will wear gloves and masks.
The race is also going hybrid this year, with a virtual option for those who want to avoid large groups.
"This allows the virtual runners to run anytime, anywhere during a week span. That could be on their treadmill walking around the park and in their neighborhood, or anything that suits them best,” Howard said.
Road closures
Be on the lookout for some road closures. Cross streets will be blocked when runners are crossing.
Some of the big traffic areas impacted include 3rd and 4th streets and Hinkleville Road between High Street and Coleman Road.
Here's a map of the race route:
Local 6 is providing livestreaming coverage of the start and finish lines. You can watch the start of the race and the finish line with the Lundberg Medical Imaging Iron Mom Live Cam. You’ll be able to find that coverage on our homepage and on our Facebook fan page Saturday morning.