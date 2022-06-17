WASHINGTON — The IRS has expanded its voice bot options in an effort to cut down on long wait times for people who call in.
Eligible callers who set up a Personal Identification Number with the IRS will be now be able to set up or modify payment plans and request account and return transcripts, payment history, and current balance owed information over the phone.
The voice bots should be able to help callers create a PIN over the phone using their most recent IRS bill and basic personal information.
IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement released on Friday, "The expanded voice bots are another example of how technology can help the IRS provide better service to taxpayers."
IRS bots run on software powered by artificial intelligence, allowing callers to navigate interactive menus without the assistance of a telephone representative. They have answered over 3 million calls to date and the IRS hopes these expanded options will make it even easier and quicker for people to get the help that they need. Callers will still have the option to speak with an English or Spanish speaking IRS phone representative if they need to, though they should expect a hold time.
The IRS would like to remind people that there are many self-serve options available online. You can find them here.