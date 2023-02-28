PADUCAH — Imagine going seven days without hot water to take showers or wash dishes. That's what 99 residents are living with right now at Irvin Cobb apartments in downtown Paducah.
Some residents at the low-income housing complex reached out to us in search of answers. Property manager Amy Fritz says the problem could be repaired as soon as Wednesday. She also told Local 6 the building has an older boiler. Irvin Cobb resident Wesley Puhl says he believes these conditions are unhealthy.
Hot water on demand is something many of us likely take for granted.
"This is day seven...It feels bad. We can’t take showers or do dishes," says Puhl.
Puhl has called the Irvin Cobb Apartments home for more than a decade. He says life without running hot water is a hassle.
"I've been having to go to other places like the Jackson House to go to someone's apartment to take a warm shower," says Puhl.
Property Manager Amy Fritz says solving the issue has not been easy.
"We've called multiple contractors," she says. Fritz says the complex is determined to get the problem fixed.
"The part will be here in the morning. A notice is going out about that today as well, saying that and updating every one. I am really sorry this happened. It was sort of a freak accident," she says.
Fritz also says she understands the frustrations, and her tenants are always on her mind. "I know everybody always says that our tenants are our top priority, but our tenants are legitimately our top priority and we legitimately do care here for our residents here," she says.
Other residents of the facility say they just want the problem solved.