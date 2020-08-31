SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois State Board of Education has announced the eligibility guidelines for students to receive free and reduced-price breakfast, lunch, and after-school snacks through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
ISBE says the policy took effect at the start of fiscal year 2021 on July 1. The U.S. Department of Agriculture sets the policy for each fiscal year to reflect any changes in the federal poverty guidelines.
The National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program are funded by the USDA and administered by ISBE. These programs ensure families who are unable to pay the full price are able to still access nutritious meals and snacks.
“COVID-19 has changed the way schools serve meals to students across Illinois,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “School nutrition programs will continue to ensure every student has access to meals each and every school day, whether students are learning in-person or remotely. I appreciate all the school nutrition professionals across the state for their creativity and dedication in keeping students safe, fed, and healthy.”
ISBE says families should also note that if they experience a change in income during the school year, they can reapply at anytime for free or reduce-price meals by requesting a Household Eligibility Application from their child's school.
The USDA says it has extended several nationwide waivers through the end of the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These waivers give key flexibilities to school measures and allow for the grab-and-go meal sites, serving meals for multiple days at a one, delivery, and for parents and guardians to pick up meals on behalf of their students.
You can find more information on waivers for safe meal distribution by clicking here.
You can find the household size and income criteria for student's eligibility to get free and reduced-price breakfast, lunch, and after-school snacks through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
You can also find the USDA's fiscal year 2021 Income Eligibility Guidelines on the ISBE's website by clicking here. Families with questions about eligibility should contact their school or district for more information.
Information for families and guardians looking for free or reduced-price meals for students:
The USDA says children from households that meet federal guidelines can get free or reduced-price meals.
Families can complete one application per household for all children who attend the same school district.
All meals served must meet USDA meal requirements, however, a school can make substitutions prescribed by a doctor if a child has a disability that would prevent him or her from eating the regular school meal. The substitute meal will have no extra charge. Families should contact their children's school for more information if substitute meals are needed.
Letters and application forms are being sent to parents or guardians. These must be completed as soon as possible, signed and returned to the school. Additional copies of the forms are available in the principal's office in each school.
Families should answer all applicable questions on the form. If an application doesn't have all the required information, it cannot be processed and approved by the school. Women, Infants, and Children participants may be eligible for free/reduced-price meals and should complete an application for meal benefits.
Required information:
SNAP/TANF HOUSEHOLDS – You do not have to complete this application to receive free meal benefits if the school provided you a letter that stated your children is eligible for free meals via the direct certification process.
Families that currently receive SNAP or TANF for their children only have to list the children's name and at least one SNAP or TANF case number and sign the application. All children listen on the application are categorically eligible for free meals if at least one SNAP/TANF case number for any household member is provided.
Applications listing LINK card numbers cannot be used for free or reduced-price meals.
ALL OTHER HOUSEHOLDS – If a household's income is at or below the level on shown on the income scale, children are eligible for either free or reduced-price meals.
Households must provide the following information:
- The names of all household members;
- The last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member signing the application, or indicate if the adult does not have a Social Security number;
- The amount of income each household member received last month, how frequently it is paid, and where it came from (wages, child support, etc.); and
- The signature of an adult household member.
The information on the application may be checked by school or other officials at any time during the school year and households may apply for benefits at any time during the school year.
Households that are not eligible now but have a decrease in household income, an increase in household size, or that have a household member become unemployed should fill out an application at that time.
Children in temporary living situations, including homeless, migrant, and runaway youth and youth in foster care, and children participating in Head Start are eligible for free meals. Please follow instructions and return form to school. Households that do not agree with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss it with the school. Households also have the right to a fair hearing.
Civil Rights Non-Discrimination Statement
In accordance with federal civil rights law and USDA civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA; its agencies, offices, and employees; and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Anyone with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) (clicking here) and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.
To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
- Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
- Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
- Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.