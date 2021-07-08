BROOKPORT, IL — A Brookport, Illinois, man was arrested after Illinois State Police say his child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The 4-year-old child was flown to a regional hospital because of those injuries. Illinois State Police says the Massac County Sheriff's Office asked ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 to lead the investigation on Monday.
ISP says the child's father, 27-year-old Deandre L. Wright, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery of a child. He's being held in the Massac County Jail pending a bond hearing, state police say.
State police say their investigation is ongoing. ISP Crime Scene Services and the Massac County Sheriff’s Department are assisting ISP DCI Zone 7 in the investigation.