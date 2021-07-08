Deandre L Wright featured.jpg

Deandre L. Wright

BROOKPORT, IL — A Brookport, Illinois, man was arrested after Illinois State Police say his child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. 

The 4-year-old child was flown to a regional hospital because of those injuries. Illinois State Police says the Massac County Sheriff's Office asked ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 to lead the investigation on Monday. 

ISP says the child's father, 27-year-old Deandre L. Wright, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery of a child. He's being held in the Massac County Jail pending a bond hearing, state police say. 

State police say their investigation is ongoing. ISP Crime Scene Services and the Massac County Sheriff’s Department are assisting ISP DCI Zone 7 in the investigation. 