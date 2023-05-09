MOUNT VERNON, IL — The Illinois State Police is conducting an internal investigation into an early-morning shooting that left a trooper injured and a New Mexico man dead Tuesday in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
ISP says a trooper stopped to help a stranded driver at mile post 72 of Interstate 64 eastbound in Mount Vernon. The driver has been identified as 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and ISP says a female passenger was in the car with him. ISP says a second trooper was called in to assist at the scene, and then "an altercation occurred during which gunfire was exchanged between Griffin and a responding officer."
ISP says the state police officer was shot, and describes the officer's injuries as "serious, although non-life threatening." Jefferson County Coroner's Office personnel responded to the scene, and pronounced Griffin deceased.
State police say the other trooper at the scene and the passenger in Griffin's vehicle were not injured in the shooting. ISP has not released the name of that passenger, or the names of the troopers involved.
The law enforcement agency says its Division of Internal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Special agents in that division are processing evidence and conducting interviews, ISP says. Once their investigation is complete, they will submit evidence to the Jefferson County State's Attorney's Office.
After the shooting, all lanes of I-64 eastbound were closed until about 6:25 a.m. Then, the eastbound lanes closed again for the investigation from 7:48 a.m. to 8:53 a.m.