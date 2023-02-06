SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois State Police say crisis intervention training can help police officers better understand and respond to mental illness, resolve crisis situations without injury, and better connect individuals with treatment.
According to a Monday release, that's why they're rolling-out 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all ISP officers.
The formalized training — which troopers say is officer-led and community supported — will begin in February.
It will include basic information about mental illnesses and how to recognize them, mental health laws and resources, verbal de-escalation training, connecting people with treatment, and even input from family members of people with mental illness.
In a statement included in the release, ISP Director Brendan Kelly explains the importance of crisis training.
“Law enforcement officers are often still the first to respond to individuals with mental illness given the limits of crisis mental health services across the country. ISP’s formalized 40-hour training includes intervention tactics and mental health education to ensure all our officers have the tools to help safely manage interactions with persons in mental health crisis," Kelly says.
Training also focuses heavily on officer wellness, the release explains.
According to the Illinois State Police, 51 officers have completed the training program so far, with 13 completing an additional 24-hour "Train the Trainer" course. Those 13 will go on to provide the 40-hour training to other ISP officers across the state, the release explains.