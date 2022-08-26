SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Deputy Director of the Illinois Division of Criminal Investigation, Colonel Sean M. Cormier, is retiring after more than 26 years of service.
According to an announcement from the Illinois State Police, Lieutenant Colonel Chris Trame will be promoted to Colonel to take Cormier's place as the newly appointed DCI Deputy Director on Sept. 1.
Cormier began his career with ISP in 1995 and has taken on many roles since then. As a trooper he patrolled in District 18, was a member of the SWAT team, and served in the Executive Protection Unit. He's held positions at the Training Academy, Division of Forensic Sciences, and attended FBI National Academy Session 250. Cormier was reportedly appointed to the rank of Colonel in the Division of Forensic Sciences in 2018.
ISP Director Brendan Kelly expressed his congratulations to Cormier for his many years of "distinguished service" to the people of Illinois and thanked him for his dedication.
In a statement included in the release, Cormier expressed feeling "so fortunate to have had such a rewarding career at ISP" and said he was proud to have been part of the agency.
Lt. colonel Trame reportedly began his career at ISP in 1997. As a Trooper, he patrolled in Districts 9 and 10 before being assigned to Zone 4 investigations, the release says. He was promoted to Major in 2014, appointed Assistant Deputy Director of the Division of Operations in 2015, and appointed Deputy Director of the Division of Criminal Investigation in Nov. of 2021.
In a statement included in the release, Trame said it was "truly an honor to be appointed by Director Kelly to serve the men and women who make up the Division of Criminal Investigation."