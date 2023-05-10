CAIRO, IL — The Illinois State Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening in Cairo, Illinois.
According to Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez, the shooting happened at about 11:58 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sycamore Street, and it resulted in one fatality.
Albert-Lopez says the investigation into the shooting is open and ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
Troopers ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Illinois State Police by phone at (618) 542-2171, extension 1207 or by email at isp.crimetips@illinois.gov.
Troopers say witnesses can remain anonymous.