An investigation is underway after a body was discovered outside Metropolis Tuesday, according to the Illinois State Police (ISP).
The body was initially discovered Tuesday evening at Illinois Route 45 and Airport Road near railroad tracks.
The Metropolis Police Department were the first to respond. The police department then requested ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 take over the investigation.
According to ISP, the deceased is a 58-year-old male. An autopsy is requested for Jan. 22.
No further information is available at this time.