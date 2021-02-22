HARDIN COUNTY, IL — The Illinois State Police is conducting an independent investigation into an officer involved shooting on Feb. 21.
ISP says the investigation comes after Hardin and Pope County Sheriff's Departments requested it. The shooting happened on Illinois Route 34 at the north edge of Eichorn, Hardin County, IL.
Officers from the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation - Zone 7 say on Feb. 20, around 10 p.m., a Pope County deputy responded to a possible burglary in the 900 block of Illinois Route 43 in Herod, IL.
As a male suspect fled the scene, officers report he was alleged to have stolen the deputy's vehicle, which was an unmarked squad car.
State police say Hardin and Pope County deputies found the vehicle abandoned on Feb. 21 around 10:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 34 at the north edge of Eichorn.
Deputies then found the suspect around 50 yards from the squad car and tried to take him into custody. After a brief encounter, ISP says deputies fired their duty weapons and hit the suspect.
State police say officers gave the suspect medical attention while emergency medical personnel responded and the suspect was flown directly to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ISP says no officers or bystanders were injured during the shooting which is still under active investigation.
Police say the suspects name is not being released pending further investigation and potential charges.
Once ISP DCI- Zone 7 is finished, their investigation will be turned over to the Hardin and Pope County State's Attorney's Offices for review.
No additional information is being released at this time.