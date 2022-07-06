Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly is providing a briefing on the Highland Park shooting investigation.
The man charged with seven counts of murder in connection with a deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois was able to obtain a Firearm Owners Identification card sponsored by his father, and authorities have said he was able to legally obtain the rifle used in the attack.
The accused gunman, Robert E. Crimo III, was able to obtain his FOID card despite the fact that state police received a clear and present danger form about Crimo from the Highland Park Police Department in 2019.
Illinois State Police on Wednesday released a copy of the form, along with a copy of the Highland Park Police Department case report from the incident that prompted the department to send the form to ISP.
During a news conference Tuesday, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli discussed two 2019 incidents during which police had interactions with Crimo. In one incident, in April of that year, police responded to Crimo's home after receiving information that he'd attempted suicide a week earlier. Covelli said officers learned that mental health professionals were handling the matter, and therefore "there was no law enforcement action to be taken."
The second incident happened in September 2019. Covelli said a family member reported that Crimo "said he was going to kill everyone," and had a large knife collection. Officers responded to the home and removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, Covelli said. Police at the time had no probable cause to arrest Crimo, Covelli said, and none of Crimo's family members signed any complaints against him. Covelli said Highland Park police did, however, notify Illinois State Police about that incident.
Wednesday, ISP released to the public a redacted 2019 case report from the Highland Park Police Department regarding the September 2019 incident. The report says Crimo admitted to officers that he'd been feeling depressed and that he had a history of drug use, but when he was asked if he felt like harming himself or others, Crimo said no. The report also states that Crimo's father told officers the knife collection actually belonged to him and was being stored in Crimo's bedroom closet for safekeeping. The report states that the father agreed to turn over the knife collection to police. The report states that the father retrieved the collection from police later that same day.
The document ISP released Wednesday also includes the clear and present danger form Highland Park police sent the state law enforcement agency. The form outlines the threat Crimo allegedly made and claims Crimo "admitted to having a history of drug use and admitted to being depressed when statements were made." The report also includes information about the knife collection officers took from the home, saying the items were "voluntarily turned in for safe keeping."
In a news release included with the case report and clear and present danger form, ISP notes that a clear and present danger report can be used to deny or revoke a FOID. But, ISP says, such a report is just one of a number of factors that can lead to the denial or revocation of an FOID. ISP says the legal standard for review for a clear and present danger determination is a preponderance of evidence, which the agency says has a higher burden of proof that probable cause. To grant a firearms restraining order, the agency says, would require "clear and convincing evidence," which it says is an even higher burden of proof.
Regarding the 2019 incident involving Crimo, the news release states:
"For the individual charged in the Highland Park shooting, in September 2019 ISP officers confirmed the individual did not have a FOID card or pending application. According to the report submitted, the threat of violence allegedly made by the individual was reported to Highland Park Police second hand. When police went to the house, both the individual and his mother disputed the threat of violence. The individual told police he did not feel like hurting himself or others and was offered mental health resources. Additionally, the report indicated the knives did not belong to the individual and were ultimately turned over to the father who claimed they were his. As stated by Highland Park Police, there was no probable cause to arrest. Upon review of the report at that time, the reviewing officer concluded there was insufficient information for a Clear and Present Danger determination."
During a news conference Wednesday, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said at the time Crimo applied for his FOID card, there wasn't anything else on his record that would have caused the agency to stop Crimo from obtaining the card, which he received in early 2020.
CNN reports that the only offense in Crimo's history at the time was a 2016 ordinance violation for possession of tobacco. The cable news outlet also reports that ISP on Tuesday confirmed the Crimo passed four background checks between June 2020 and September 2021 when buying guns, including federal background checks.
ISP released the 2019 Highland Park Police case report and clear and present danger form to the public Wednesday.