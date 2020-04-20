ILLINOIS -- Changes are coming to Illinois State Police in southern Illinois.
A new investigation zone will be made out of the counties from two other current zones.
ISP Director Brendan Kelly says the new zone will allow them to "more effectively deploy personnel and resources where they are needed to better address crime, especially violent crime, drugs and public integrity.”
Here is how things will now be split.
The newly created DCI Zone 8 will will cover Bond, Clinton, Marion, Fayette, Effingham, Cumberland, Clark, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Hamilton, White, Saline and Gallatin Counties. Headquarters will be in Effingham with a satellite office in Centralia.
The old DCI Zone 7 will now only cover Randolph, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Union, Johnson, Pope, Alexander, Pulaski, Massac and Hardin Counties. Its headquarters will remain in DuQuoin.
DCI Zone 6 also has a few changes and now only covers Calhoun, Jersey, Green, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe Counties. Its headquarters will remain in Collinsville.
You can see a map of the old layout and the new one below.