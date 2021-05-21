WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A man driving a motorcycle was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being in a crash with an Illinois State Police Trooper.
ISP says the crash happened Thursday around 7:50 p.m. on North Russell Street, south of West Deyoung Street (IL Route 13), in Williamson County.
ISP says the trooper had the right of way and was traveling eastbound on West Deyoung Street when a man driving a motorcycle on North Russell Street stopped at the red light then continued to drive through it.
State police say the driver of the motorcycle, Roger Dale Jones Jr., 53, of Marion, drove through the intersection of North Russell Street and was hit by the trooper's squad car.
Jones was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The trooper, a three-year veteran of the department, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later treated and released.
ISP says around 7:50 p.m., the intersection where the crash happened was closed for a crash investigation and reopened at 11:30 p.m.
The investigation is being continued by the ISP Division of Internal Investigation and the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit
There is no further information available at this time.