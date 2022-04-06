PADUCAH — As Distracted Driving Awareness Month continues, the Kentucky State Police is increasing its presence on the roads to crack down on distracted drivers.
KSP is partnering with five other state agencies for the Six-State Trooper Project. Their goal is to increase highway safety across state lines.
The most recent statistics show 1.6 million traffic collisions involved distractions each year. Of those crashes, 3,142 were fatal.
Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for only 5 seconds. But at 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.
Bethany Couldstone was driving through Union City, Tennessee, when she got a text message from her boyfriend.
“He was talking about what he wanted for supper. It wasn't even nothing important,” Couldstone says.
Distracted, she collided with another vehicle, totaling her car in the process.
“I'm looking down at my phone, next thing you know, in a split of a second, everything flies,” says Couldstone.
Attorney Mark Bryant with Bryant Law says most drivers don't realize the severity of distracted driving.
“The reaction time of somebody on the cellphone, talking or texting, is the very same as one who has had a .08 blood alcohol level,” Bryant says.
And distractions come in other forms than just phones.
“But also things that cause these problems are eating in the car, drinking in the car. Kids are a huge reason for distracted driving,” says Bryant .
It’s been five years since Couldstone's crash. Couldstone suffered extensive injuries that put her in the hospital for weeks.
She's still feeling other effects, as well.
“I'm still paying bills, and I'm still getting things in the mail. I recently just had to file bankruptcy because of it. It's a big ordeal — just for one text message,” Couldstone says.
Couldstone's message for anyone taking that risk: don't.
"It can wait. Do not risk your life and other people's life. That was not worth what I put other people through, what I put myself through. It can honestly wait," says Couldstone.
If putting your phone on silent is not enough to keep you from checking it, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests putting it in the trunk where you can't reach it.