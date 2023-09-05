Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is weighing in on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent apparent freeze in front of reporters in Covington, Kentucky.
In a letter released Tuesday, the Capitol physician said that episode and another in which McConnell appeared to freeze during a news conference in the Capitol showed "no evidence" of being a stroke or seizure disorder. The physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, has also said in a statement released through McConnell's office that “Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.” McConnell was hospitalized with a concussion in March after he fell at a Washington-area hotel where he was attending a private dinner. He returned to work in April.
Paul, who is also a doctor, expressed doubt about that statement while addressing reporters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
“I practice medicine for 25 years, and it doesn't look like dehydration to me," Paul said. "It looks like a focal neurologic event. That doesn't mean it's incapacitating, doesn't mean he can't serve, but it means that somebody ought to wake up and say 'Wow, this looks like seizure.'"
McConnell briefly referred to the incident while giving remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday.
"One particular moment of my time back home as received its fair share of attention in the press over the past week, but I assure you August was a busy and productive month for me and my staff back in the Commonwealth," McConnell said.
CNN reports that McConnell is also expected to address his health during a closed-door conference meeting with Republican senators on Wednesday.