GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- The Graves County Health Department confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Friday. The case total is now at 137 for the county.
Graves County Public Health director Noel Coplen says it's been a better week in terms of new cases.
“Businesses slowly reopening certainly gives me hope. Like the light at the end of a really long and dark tunnel,” Coplen says.
The new case is a woman in her 70s. A news release from the department says she is isolating at her home.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
