MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police.
Our area is not immune to the problem.
Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to Paducah and advertising her for sex services in online postings.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says it's rare to see victims being transported in and out of the area.
He also said it's been years since the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has charged anyone with human trafficking.
In smaller communities, sex trafficking can look different than you expect.
Human trafficking can happen anywhere.
Norman says McCracken County is a prime location.
“It happens. It'd be naïve to think it does not. We're on a major interstate, close to another major interstate,” says Norman.
It's not prominent, but it can manifest in traditional ways.
“Typically, a lot of times, it's a male with two to three females. And typically the males are controlling, because they're trying to make money off the females,” Norman says.
Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley says in smaller communities, the crime can look a lot different.
Sex may be traded for things other than money.
“But it might look like shelter. It might look like food. It might look like transportation. It might look like something — drugs,” Foley says.
Merryman House mainly helps victims of intimate partner violence, but as advocates talk with survivors, it's common that they will describe experiences being trafficked.
“They have never been given the language for that, but they are absolutely asked to deal with the consequences for that,” says Foley.
Merryman House extends services to break that cycle.
“Can we help you with food? Can we help you with rent? Can we help you with these basic needs? You no longer have to trade sex for this. There's no need to be trafficked,” Foley says.
So, how can the community fight this problem?
Education — including knowing what to look for in your community — is the key.
“It may not look like it looks in New York City, but it happens here, and the consequences are just as devastating. The cycle is just as powerful,” Foley says.
Indicators of human trafficking could look like:
- Branding
- Injuries
- Constant flow of traffic in and out of a house or hotel room
- A person who seems overly fearful or submissive
The more you know about human trafficking, the more you can help stop it.
If you see something suspicious, call 911 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.