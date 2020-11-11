PADUCAH — While we thank veterans for their service this Veterans Day, we also remember what they fought for. Now, there's a reminder of that on the Paducah floodwall.
Wednesday morning, a ceremony was held to unveil a mural on the floodwall near the convention and expo center. The mural is a painting of a quilt at the National Quilt Museum, called, "... and Our Flag was Still There!" which depicts a battle-damaged American flag as described in the Star-Spangled Banner.
Melinda Bula, from California, created the quilt nearly a decade ago to cope with the fear of her son becoming a Marine during a time of war.
In August 2019, Stefanie Graves, an artist with Cowango Studios in Paducah, began the process of painting the quilt into into a mural. She spent 720 hours working on the project, even using paint to replicate the fabric, stitches and thread. Graves' husband, David Lucht, put in 170 hours of work to assist.
Graves painted the mural on panels of Pellon, similar to wallpaper, which were then unrolled and installed onto the floodwall last week by M&M Decorating.
During Wednesday's unveiling ceremony, Graves spoke to the audience about what the mural symbolizes.
"Melinda Bula's image brilliantly captures that moment with a tattered American flag still rippling in the aftermath of battle, even as smoke and fire surround it. It is torn, but it defiantly remains aloft," said Graves. "Working on this mural made me think of not only that initial struggle, but also our many other struggles in preserving our democracy, such as the Civil War, our two World Wars, Vietnam, and out fight for civil rights that our country has survived."
Graves wrapped up her speech by paying tribute to those who fought for the country.
"Thank you to all the veterans today for your service," said Graves. "And especially to you, daddy. I love you."
Graves ' father, Joe, was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions
"He actually lost his hearing on Saipan, and he was a deaf man for the rest of his life," Graves recalled. "So I think of his sacrifice and I think of him as part of the veterans that gave so much in the past conflicts in our country."
When asked what her father would say if he sees the mural, Graves replied, "My father was a very emotional person and he would have been standing here bawling. He would have been crying."
Graves said she hopes others who see the mural can remember what the country is all about.
"I hope that they realize the complexities of our country and the complexities of our democracy," said Graves. "Democracy, it's not an easy thing. It remains an experiment more than 200 years after our birth. Democracy doesn't mean that we don't have disagreements or we don't have struggles. Democracy means that we have the freedom to do that."
Paducah Quilt Murals, Inc. (PQMI) organized the unveiling ceremony. Speakers also included PQMI Chair Gayle Kaler and State Senator Danny Carroll. The Paducah Tilghman High School Navy JROTC presented the colors.
Graves' mural is the second mural of the Quilt City USA mural series. The goal is to add more murals of quilts on the floodwall adjacent to the convention and expo center.