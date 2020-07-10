Eddyville, KY -- The class of 2020 at Lyon County High School rehearsed on Friday for their upcoming in-person graduation.
The commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday inside the high school gym. Principal Tom Radivonyk said of the 58 seniors in the graduating class, 54 are planning to attend.
Each senior can bring up to two family members. Overall, a little more than 200 people are expected to be at the ceremony.
"We had to get it approved locally, and then through the governor's office," said Radivonyk of the commencement, which will feature extensive safety measures. Radivonyk said final approval was given on June 15th.
On the morning of the graduation, students will enter the school through the back, while their families will enter through the front entrance. Partitions will separate the two areas. There are four temperature-check stations in the front lobby, as well as hand sanitizer and masks for families to use.
Radivonyk said an usher will help guide families to their seats in the gym, which will mostly be in the upper bleachers. Meanwhile, after getting their temperatures checked, students will be line up in the hallway, standing on markers that are in alphabetical order and 6 feet apart.
Students will then enter the gym and take their seats, which are all socially distanced. They will be wearing masks provided by the school district that match their graduation attire
Radivonyk said students will not be bringing their caps to the commencement. Instead, they will only bring their tassels. The school district will provide each student with a second cap that they will only use during the graduation ceremony. They will not take their second caps home.
On Friday morning, Radivonyk and faculty members rehearsed the graduation ceremony with the seniors.
"It's a culminating event of 13-plus years of education for a lot of kids, and also, it's a milestone event in everyone's life," said Radivonyk.
One of the graduating seniors, Ashlyn Doom, said Friday's rehearsal was the first time she had stepped inside the high school since it closed in mid-March due to the pandemic.
"It feels a lot different, kind of like a dream almost," said Doom. "You know, it's weird to dream about wanting to go to school. But at this point, that's what we want."
Doom said she originally didn't think an in-person graduation would be possible. Now that it is, she said it means a lot.
"It just means the world. We worked really hard to get here," Doom said. "Most of us have grown up together since we were little, kindergarten even. So just to be able to come together one last time before we all leave is really special."
Fellow senior Kate Gray echoed that sentiment.
"It just makes it all the more special that we're actually getting to do this when all this time, we've been so - just wondering if we're going to even get to do this. And I think that nobody will ever take this for granted again," said Gray. "Especially since we're the only ones around here that are actually getting to do this, it just makes it that much more special."
Senior Allye Culp said she appreciates the safety measures in place.
"They're doing everything they have to do to ensure that we get our graduation," said Culp. "Yeah, it's not what we thought it would be back when we were first seniors in August. But it's still gonna be - it's going to be special, something we'll for sure remember."
Meanwhile, the St. Mary Catholic School System in Paducah will also be holding an in-person graduation Saturday for its 22 seniors in the high school gym.
Doug Shelton, principal of the middle and high school, said it will begin with a mass at 7 p.m. Then, there will be a brief intermission so that the stage can be set for the commencement. Students seated on stage will be wearing masks, and each family section is separated for social distancing.
Each senior can bring up to 12 guests. Masks will be made available for everyone. Shelton said they expect about 250 people to be at the graduation. That's about one-fifth the max capacity of the gym.