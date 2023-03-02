PADUCAH — Drug maker Eli Lilly recently announced it's lowering the price of insulin, capping the cost at $35 for many people with diabetes. Patients usually spend around $300 a month on insulin.
Because the price of the life-saving medicine has been so high, people with diabetes are sometimes forced to ration their insulin supply to be able to survive. That can be harmful to their health.
Local 6 looked into the situation locally on Thursday, and people are excited.
Robyn Cothran, a married mother of two, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 9 years old.
We first spoke with her in 2019. She was told that because of her diabetes, having children was not in the cards and it was dangerous. However, she has two children. She said Lilly's cost savings announcement came as a relief.
"It means a lot. It was very shocking from, you know, thinking about spending $3,000 plus a year to $35 a vial, using 2 vials a month, which is a drastic change," Cothran said.
Medications like insulin are not an option. They're a necessity, and the vials are now $35, but that price does not apply to the insulin pens or other diabetes technology.
"The hope is that other manufactures will follow suit," Baptist Health Paducah Vice President of Operations Craig Beavers said. "But it is interesting that you need to read the fine print or be aware of — the nation needs to be aware of the fine print that it doesn't encompass every insulin product."
Beavers said this is a step in the right direction, but there is still room to grow.
Cothran said she believes every person with diabetes should be able to manage it without a finical burden.
"Type 1 doesn't have a cure, and it's something we have to have. It's not an option," Cothran said.
To reiterate, the price reduction only applies to vials of insulin.
Eli Lilly has said the company hopes to be in a position in the future to reduce the price of insulin pens, perhaps by the end of the year.