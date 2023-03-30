CARBONDALE, IL — The nationwide issue of gun violence is also a local problem, and it's hitting cities like Carbondale, Illinois.
That's why the community joined together for the Boys to Men Forum Thursday night to brainstorm solutions.
The theme for this event is “It takes a village.”
Young men growing up in Carbondale attended.
People the organizers call the “villagers” were also there.
Those are the parents, teachers and law enforcement in their community who make up a support system for these young men.
They say it’s their duty to keep them safe, and they're working to figure out how.
Being young and growing up in Carbondale now looks different than what Ginger Rye-Sanders experienced.
“I experienced the village concept. There are people that I will remember until I leave here,” Rye-Sanders says.
Now a city councilwoman, she sees how crime and gun violence are taking victims at younger and younger ages.
“There seems to be a crisis in our community with gun violence, uh, crime on the rise,” says Rye-Sanders.
That's why mentors, like Bob Wills, are pouring into the boys.
He’s hoping to deter them from a life of crime.
“This is where he wants to go, so we would build a plan to help them get there,” Wills says.
Mentors are learning details about their aspirations and home life, all while imparting nuggets of advice.
“You walk into somebody and they make a decision on you. What do they make it on? How you look,” says Wills.
In another session, Rye-Sanders enlisted the villagers' help
Each one is signing up and stepping up to create a front of protection around these young men.
She says, over time, they've become reactive, not proactive.
“We have lulled ourselves to sleep, in a comatose setting. And we only wake up when ‘Oh, somebody got shot.’ Now we want to do something. It's time to wake up,” Rye-Sanders says.
Thursday’s event is the first of what they hope will be many.
They plan to launch a monthly meeting to stay connected with the boys and keep to momentum going as they work to eliminate gun violence.
The event was sponsored by Women for Change Carbondale. The organization birthed in response to several gun violence incidents in the area.
Women for Change partnered with 100 Black Men of Southern Illinois for this event.