All mothers deserve to feel heard, be informed and feel supported.
That's the idea behind It Takes a Village, a non-profit reaching out to moms across the region.
They offer access to a wide variety of resources and training, available to every family. Moms like Sarah Kilpela say the results are life-changing.
'When you feel good and empowered and you’re not anxious and you’re able to serve your family better you’re able to be a better wife and a better mom," she said.
She believes motherhood is her calling. She and her husband Matt are about to welcome baby number five. Even while running her own business as a busy salon owner, she makes it look easy. But she says that wasn't always the case.
"When you have a baby they literally send you out of the hospital and say, 'Did you make sure your car seat is installed correctly?' and say 'Good luck,' and send you on your way," said Sarah. "They don't tell you what to do when you get home. They don’t tell you that you both have to learn how to breastfeed. The baby and you. There are so many obstacles."
She says that from breastfeeding to potty-training she struggled. She says she had so many questions that she felt like she was expected to know the answers.
"I struggled with postpartum depression, with postpartum anxiety, and with every kid, it got worse," said Sarah. "It's something that society doesn't talk about. So when you have a challenge you feel like you're doing something wrong, like the baby is doing something wrong."
She says that by Francis, baby number four, she decided it was time for a change.
"I was like 'this is ending' because I deserve it and my baby deserves it," she said.
That's when through a grassroots effort she and other moms decided to get together to form a network. It Takes a Village, was born.
"It takes a village is what it sounds like. We are a village of parents and caregivers and experts and supporters," said Amanda Rhodes. Rhodes calls herself the Village Mama. "We are supposed to have a support network around us as mothers, we are supposed to have our aunts our cousins our sisters our friends, and a lot of us don't have that, whether it's preparing for birth or for breastfeeding or even potty-training."
She says they want to find more avenues to provide a support network and increase access to resources regardless of economic status.
"I did all the 2 a.m. research because I couldn't sleep," said Rhodes. "So you know, you Google something and you get five million answers. It's really nice to be able to talk to somebody. We want women to know we are there for them. A lot of times we just spent time on messenger through our Facebook page answering questions, connecting people."
It Takes a Village is growing, serving as a home to find classes and they also just hosted their first annual conference. The organization is also now receiving some grant funding so that they can offer more moms a hand up. They also offer education.
Anneliese Simmons is a doula in training.
"I'm meant to be like a best friend," said Simmons. She says becoming a doula became important to her after the birth of her second child when she saw how truly amazing the experience could be.
"Just knowing what joy that can be, having just everybody around you with tears streaming down your face because it's a glorious and intensely beautiful thing," she said.
Beautiful. That is indeed how Sarah feels motherhood should be, how it can be for every mother.
"That to me is life-changing," said Sarah. "I've been in her shoes and seeing that light bulb click in her and being able to meet her parenting goals is everything. It is going to change her entire life. It is going to change her baby's life. It is so life-changing for everyone involved."
She says It Takes a Village has a message for your family.
"You are not absolutely not alone. Motherhood was not meant to be lonely," she said.
You can be from any state in the Local 6 area if you want to connect. They even have information for dads.
Check out the website here.
Or on Facebook.