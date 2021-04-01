MURRAY, KY — A local woman said she's honored she was chosen to help restore a vandalized veterans memorial in which eagle sculptures were damaged beyond repair.
Gail McKinzie, of Aurora, said she learned on Facebook that someone had knocked down two of the four eagle sculptures from their platforms at the veterans memorial at Chestnut Park in Murray. Police said it happened sometime between 11 p.m. on March 22 and 12 a.m. March 23.
The two eagle sculptures broke into pieces and were damaged beyond repair.
"It hurts in the pit of your stomach," said McKinzie. "It just hurt me to think that when the veterans go over there and see that, it's going to bring back more pain."
The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Murray were able to get two replacement eagles, but they were uncolored. McKinzie, who has been painting since she was a teen and works as a tattoo artist, messaged Murray-Calloway County Parks and offered to paint both eagles at no charge.
"It touched my heart, and I thought, 'You know, I can paint those,'" said McKinzie.
McKinzie said helping to restore the veterans memorial was extra important to her because her husband, Daniel, is an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, while her grandfather, Howard Nolin, was a Navy veteran who served during World War II.
"I'm the person that walks up to the gentleman that has on the cap in Walmart and I say, 'Thank you for your service.' That's just who I am," said McKinzie.
McKinzie said she spent about eight hours painting both eagles.
"I just tried to do them as realistic as I could," she said.
On Tuesday, crews with Murray Electric System hoisted up and installed the eagles that McKinzie painted at the veterans memorial.
"I was elated," said McKinzie's husband, Daniel, about his wife taking on the project. "I thought it was the right thing to do as well, and I was really proud of her for doing this for all of us."
"It just made me feel honored that they chose me to do them," McKinzie added.
Within a day after the vandalism, Murray Police arrested 27-year-old Robert Kare and charged him with first-degree criminal mischief.
Parks Director Ryan Yates said each eagle was worth about $300. A flood light was also smashed. Yates said Murray Bank and CFSB both offered to pay for the damage.