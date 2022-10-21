ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni has formed Italy’s new ruling coalition, giving the country its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II.
A presidential palace official announced on Friday that Meloni and her Cabinet will be sworn in on Saturday. She will be the first woman to serve as Italy's premier.
Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election.
Obtaining the premiership capped a remarkably quick rise for the Brothers of Italy. Meloni co-founded the party with neo-fascist roots in December 2012, and it was considered a fringe movement on the right during its first years.
