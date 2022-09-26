MORGANTOWN, KY — Kentucky Senator C.B. Embry (R) has been traveling back and forth to Frankfort to fulfill his duties, with his wife of nearly 60 years by his side, even as he was undergoing cancer treatment.
Now, Embry has formally submitted his letter of resignation to Senate President Robert Stivers. In a Monday release, Embry remarked it has been the "honor of a lifetime to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky," but it seems the KY Senate are the ones who feel honored.
In fact, they passed a resolution during the 2022 Regular Session to honor and recognize Embry's years of public service, saying in part: "C.B. Embry is the embodiment of a public servant, a man who holds in high esteem and reverence his role and duty as a legislator of this great Commonwealth and who strives to serve his fellow man during times of trouble."
According to the release, Embry has has been elected 12 times to 5 different public offices over the past 50 years. He was the youngest mayor ever elected in Beaver Dam. He's been a county judge executive, was elected to the House of Representatives, and was later elected to the Senate.
Embry is a published author and has been a teacher, general manager, co-owner of a shopping center, and worked on two different newspapers. He has been involved in numerous groups and won numerous awards.
KY Senator Robert Stivers (R) remarked in the release that Embry is: "The epitome of a committed public servant who traveled back and forth to Frankfort, scheduling his treatments around our floor and committee activity." He continued, expressing it has been an honor to serve in the Senate with such a dedicated person.