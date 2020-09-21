'It's down to five': Trump says he'll probably name SCOTUS pick Friday or Saturday as shortlist narrows
- NBC
-
- Updated
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that he will probably announce his Supreme Court nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday.
“I'm going to make a decision on either Friday or Saturday. I will announce it either Friday or Saturday,” Trump said in a phone interview on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”
Trump said he wants to make the announcement once funeral services for Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87, are over. He also said he wants the Senate to hold a confirmation vote for the nominee before the Nov. 3 election.
The president said there are “actually five I’m looking at — it’s down to five,” he said about his potential picks. He declined to name them, though he said one of them is 38 years old, which he said could mean the person could be a Supreme Court justice for 50 years. He also appeared to confirm that Judge Barbara Lagoa, of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is among the choices.
“She's excellent, Hispanic. She's a terrific woman from everything I know,” Trump said when asked about her. “I don't know her. ... Florida. We love Florida. So very smart — they're all very smart.”
Asked if politics will be a factor in his final decision, he said, “I try not to say so,” but he said it “probably automatically” becomes one even if that’s not his intention.
“We tend to go young, and I think in almost all cases, you could have somebody be on the bench for 40 or 50 years,” he said. “We're looking for somebody who's brilliant, really understands the law and abides by the Constitution, and a good person, we're looking for a good person.”
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 3 killed in shooting at restaurant in Louisville
- Man faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop in Graves County
- Fort Campbell man killed in single-car crash in Lyon County
- Paducah attorney charged with neglect of an adult, state police say
- Work zone expected to affect traffic in multiple west Kentucky counties
- Notable names on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees
- Protesters demonstrate outside McConnell's Louisville home
- Updated CDC guidance acknowledges coronavirus can spread through the air
- St. Louis already topped homicide total for all of last year
- 1 person dead in southwestern Illinois helicopter crash