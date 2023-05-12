PADUCAH — New details in the arrest of 24-year-old Jacob Jetton.
He's charged with not having a business license, theft by deception and disorderly conduct in connection to his business, "Paws to Remember" — a pet cremation service in Paducah.
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies said on Friday they found multiple dead dogs in the back of Jetton's truck. Some of those dogs were pets he told owners he had already cremated.
Former customers of Jetton's say now, they're worried their urns don't actually contain their pet's ashes.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is fielding numerous calls from the community regarding Paws to Remember. And they say some of these urns are filled with cement, sand and even charcoal — but not their pet's ashes.
"She was my best friend....she was my best friend," said local woman, Bree Asher.
Her dog Lola was one of the eight deceased dogs recovered in Jacob Jetton's truck.
Asher was given an urn a few weeks ago, of what she thought was Lola's ashes.
"Me having to get the ashes again and have another emotional breakdown, like you know — it's kinda like going through the grieving process again. Like, I have to accept it," Asher told Local 6.
McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies identified Lola's remains, but are still working to find the rest of the dogs' owners. Sheriff Ryan Norman says this process is being made more difficult because the dogs they recovered were not tagged.
"We're devoting ... as much time as we can to it, uh, again — it might take a while to do it right, but we're determined to do that," Norman reassured us.
To give pet owners closure, Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah will eventually cremate those dogs — the right way.
Currently, their remains are evidence in Jetton's case.
David Godfrey, managing partner with Lindsey, is continuing to talk with distraught pet owners.
"So we're stepping in to do the best we can of what we're trained to do and that's to console, and to give them the honorable ending that they should've gotten to start with for their pet," said Godfrey.
Asher is grateful for the efforts, because she will soon have Lola with her.
"I just hope everybody that's been to him, like, gets some type of closure — because I mean, this just ain't it. Like, this is not the type of closure that you want," said Asher.
Some of the businesses next to Jetton's said on Friday they had smelled the awful smell for over a month. They complained to the sheriff's department, deputies quickly found the dogs.
Jetton was evicted two days ago from his Lone Oak Road business location.
Neighboring businesses said they're relieved that he's gone.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office needs your help in this investigation. They suspect there are more victims out there. If you were a customer of Jetton's, they want to hear from you.
Their number is (270) 444-4719.