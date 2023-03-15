MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A major funding cut has been announced for hundreds of local families still recovering after the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group says Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet funding for tornado survivors in the county has been slashed from $3.5 million to roughly $1.5 million.
That means fewer families will benefit.
The funding for Marshall County storm survivors was cut because of a lack of applicants. The state told the Marshall County group that it would reallocate a portion of the money if more people did not apply for the funding. The LTGR has been warning Marshall County residents about that possibility for weeks. Now, that possibility has become a reality.
Marshall County families are still getting somewhat back to normal after the tornado outbreak over a year ago. Since then, the long term recovery group has been aiding families with tornado relief grant money.
The group's chair, Mark Sickling, says people are still in need.
"There's still people out there that call us on a weekly basis that are just now reaching out that are saying ‘Yeah, I need help,’" said Sickling.
However, the funding cut has reduced the number of families who can receive the aid from 900 to 450.
"It's more important now than ever to apply, because the longer we wait, if you're one of the last ones in line, you may not get any of the funding," Sickling said.
He also said the application process is easy.
To apply, all you have to do is go to mcrecovery.net. Once there, you will click the "apply for help" button. On the next screen, you will scroll down to the "PPC Funding Application" button. That button will take you to the application for aid.
"We need people that are eligible to go ahead and make applications so he can get them that check," said Sickling.
The sooner your application is submitted, the more likely you are to receive your one-time $3,500 check. Currently, the group has helped around 170 families get PPC funding.
"If it comes to the point where we have more people in Marshall County that need the help, if the money is available then they'll try to help us, but there's no guarantees at this point," said Sickling.
Sickling said every little bit helps. The PPC money can be used for a variety of things, including mortgage payments, building supplies and more.
If you are a Marshall County tornado survivor and are eligible for this funding, you have until June 15, 2023, to apply.