(CNN) — Anyone can be a Barbie girl on Thursday for National Barbie Day!
On March 9, in 1959, the iconic doll debuted at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
Created by Ruth Handler and named after her daughter Barbara, Barbie was the first doll with adult features.
Handler wanted the toy to let girls dream big.
Over the years, Barbie has had 200 careers, including astronaut, surgeon, pilot, nurse, reporter and even presidential candidate.
Fun fact: In 1962, Barbie purchased her first dream house, before women were even allowed to open their own back accounts.
And she traveled to space in 1965, four years before the actual moon landing.