Friday is the day to pucker up! June 29 is National Lipstick Day.
Lipstick has been used by famous historical figures like Winston Churchill — in the sense that he kept it from being rationed during World War II and encouraged women to keep wearing it to boost morale — and maybe even George Washington (Click here for more on the history of men wearing makeup, which has been going on longer than you might think).
But the cosmetic item hasn't always been seen a positive light.
The British parliament banned lipstick in 1770, saying that it could trick men into marriage.
In the past, lipstick has even sometimes contained poisonous materials.
Today, most people like to use lipstick to make a statement or pull an outfit together.
If you decide to celebrate National Lipstick Day, you won't be celebrating alone.
Ulta and Sephora stores are running deals on many lip products.
And Maybelline is planning a pop up event and some fun social media surprises for the holiday.