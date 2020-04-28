MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — On Tuesday, Gabriel Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault related to the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting.
He faces a life sentence, and would be eligible for parole after 20 years. For Marshall County Commonwealth's Attorney Dennis Foust, and the families of the victims, it was a bittersweet moment.
"It's not a happy day for anybody, because there are no winners. But we also think it's time for us to move on, and we're not going to forget our victims," Foust said.
He wears pins representing the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville — where Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, the two students killed in the shooting, hoped to go to school.
"I started wearing those for them in court, just to keep me on focus and on task," Foust said. "As a reminder and to honor their memory."
Parker's attorney, Tom Griffiths, is getting ready for Parker's sentencing hearing, set for 1 p.m. on June 12.
"Gabe has a lot to atone for, and he knows that," Griffiths said. "And the sooner he can move into the department of corrections and start dealing with that next phase of his life, the sooner he can come to grips with what he's done."
Foust doesn't want the tragic event to write the story for the future of Marshall County. He thinks the guilty plea will give the community closure, and will drive people to remain Marshall Strong.
"We can't let an evil act define who we are," Foust said. "Because if we do, then he wins. We're not going to let that happen. We're going to overcome, and this is the first step towards that."
The time Parker has served so far will count toward his parole eligibility.