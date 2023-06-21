MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Two-and-a-half years is how long one Marshall County woman says her father's veteran foot marker has been sitting in a shed at a Marshall County cemetery.
She's asking for a chance to honor her father's service — the right way.
This is part of a story we first brought you earlier this month. The Northwest Tennessee Eagle Riders wanted to install a foot stone at Marshall County Memory Gardens for World War I veteran Arthur Alonzo Lane.
It was discovered in a recycling plant.
The cemetery said it would not be installed unless a $300 fee was paid, and then admitted to having a shed full of the markers.
The riders took their case to the county cemetery board, who said it was a problem that needed to be addressed.
Two weeks later, it hasn't been.
Jennifer Rednour says our previous story made her realize she's not alone in fighting to honor the veteran in her life.
Her father, Royce Smith, served in the Army during the 1960s before being honorably discharged.
It's something Smith was proud of, and his family was even more so.
“They called him Rossie,” says Rednour.
She wears her father's name around her neck every day.
His dog tags are a constant reminder of the man he was.
“He was proud of being a veteran. Just the best dad. He did anything he could to take care of us,” Rednour says.
Smith died in 2020.
He's buried in his family's plot in Marshall County Memory Gardens.
After notifying the VA of his death, Rednour knew the military footstone, free for veterans, would be the perfect way to honor his service.
“We waited for a year for them to place it. And I just thought it was COVID. They're really busy. Weather's bad. Different excuses for them,” says Rednour.
She says Memory Gardens was waiting on a $300 payment.
Since then, the marker has sat in a shed, with many others.
“Honestly, in a way, the way she said, 'I have a whole shed full of them,' didn't sit right,” Rednour says.
Marshall County Memory Gardens did confirm that they have a shed full. Rednour says that this is disrespectful to her father's service and all of the veterans, whose memory is being treated like clutter, stored in a shed.
“We may be able to go just get it and take it home, but he would want it on his grave…If I go to get his, is it going to be gone?” Rednour asks.
Rednour is holding out hope that the Northwest Tennessee Eagle Riders will be allowed to install all the markers for free.
She says their courage and determination deserves to be on display, not hidden away in a shed.
The Northwest Tennessee Eagle Riders are waiting on an OK from the Marshall County Cemetery Board to install the plaques
Local 6 reached out to the board's chairman, Tom Hiter, Wednesday for an update on the process and what the board has been doing since the last meeting.
Hiter said he was not available for an interview and didn't answer any questions.
Jackie Laird of the Northwest Tennessee Eagle Riders also told us they haven't gotten any update since the meeting.
He plans on reaching out the cemetery board Thursday to see if he can get any information.