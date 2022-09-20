PADUCAH — Frustrated and concerned: That's how people with connections to the Heath High School shooting feel after the second day of Michael Carneal's parole hearing.
The two parole board members in charge of Carneal's hearing could not reach a unanimous decision on Tuesday. He will appear in front of the full board next week. The decision came as a shock for people watching the hearing at the public viewing at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
RELATED: Full parole board will reconvene Sept. 26 to decide on Michael Carneal's parole
Through the hearing, we were able to get some insight on Carneal's mental state when he decided to go into Heath High School and shoot eight of his classmates.
"It's scary," Keri Harris said. She was in the school's band with Carneal and was normally a part of the prayer group at Heath High School that Carneal opened fire on.
"I had stopped to talk to a stepsister, and I didn't make it to prayer group that morning. So I had just gotten past the foyer when it all happened," Harris said.
Carneal shot at the prayer group on Dec. 1, 1997, killing Nicole Hadley, Kayce Steger and Jessica James and injuring five other students.
"It's not justified. It's not justified at all," Carneal said, via Zoom, to Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones. "There's no excuse for it at all. The reason it happened is like a combination of factors in my life. And when I look at it now, it's because I was a coward."
Jones then pressed Carneal on how, at 14 years old, he knew right from wrong.
"Did you know that if you walked in a school and fired a handgun at multiple people and killed them, that that was wrong?" Jones asked Carneal. He promptly responded, "yes."
Carneal claims voices in his head told him to carry out the shooting. He also said that as recently as two days ago, he was still hearing those voices. In terms of his mental health, Carneal says he sees a psychiatrist and a psychologist every three months along with taking three psychiatric medications.
"How can the board be certain that when you have these thoughts, with the violent imagery that you state you still have, how can we be certain that you will not act on those?" Jones asked Carneal.
"I haven't acted on them in years, you know, decades," Carneal responded. "That's a start, just a start. I would hope that the parole board would see that I plan on continuing that and doing something positive in the long run with my life."
Despite saying that, it took Carneal a full hour before he apologized for his actions.
"I would like to say to you, and to the victims, and the victims' friends and families, and the whole community that I'm sorry for what I did. I know that it's not going to change anything. It's not going to make anything better, but I want them to know that I am sorry for what I did," Carneal said to Jones.
For Harris, Carneal not apologizing until right before the deliberation says more than anything else Carneal said during the hearing.
"It took him that long, and it took a prompting for him to do it. But even when he did it, it was nothing," Harris said while holding back tears. "Good emotion, bad emotion, there should be some emotion. If you're truly sorry, and he truly realizes the magnitude of what he did, you would see it in his face, in his eyes, and there was nothing. No feeling."
We also spoke with Jessica James' aunt, Janet, about the decision. Janet James did not want to speak on camera, but did say she thought the hearing would be over with after what was heard on Tuesday. James feels Carneal cannot be released into the public after what he did.
Ultimately, we'll all have to wait until next week to find out what happens with Carneal's parole. Carneal will appear in front of the full parole board at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. WKCTC will hold another public viewing at its Emerging Technology Center.
Click here to watch the full recording of Day 2 of Michael Carneal's parole hearing.
Click here to watch the full recording of Day 1 of Michael Carneal's parole hearing.