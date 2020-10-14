UNION CITY, TN — Hundreds of people cast their ballots in Obion County Wednesday, the first day of early in-person voting in Tennessee.
Obion County Election Administrator Leigh Schlager said 670 people voted in person at the Election Commission Office in Union City. When combined with mail-in absentee ballots, exactly 1,000 people have voted in the county so far. Overall, Obion County has slightly less than 20,000 registered voters.
Schlager said voters were at the office even before it opened Wednesday morning.
"I think I arrived about 7:15 and we already had about, probably 15 voters just kind of camped out in front of the door," recalled Schlager. "And I said, 'You do realize we don't open until 8:30.' And they knew that. So anyway, they were here for about an hour and 15 minutes before we even opened the doors this morning, and it's been busy ever since."
Schlager said by about 11 a.m. Wednesday, 274 voters had already cast their ballots.
"Just with everything going on, didn't really know what to anticipate. But it does look like everybody's eager," Schlager said.
One of the early voters was Charles Seratt.
"The line's a little long, but it beats trying to stand in line on Election Day," said Seratt. "If you don't vote, you got no right to complain. And I do a lot of complaining, so it's my obligation to get out here and cast a vote."
Not long after Seratt, Anthony Goodlin cast his ballot.
"It's super simple and easy," Goodlin said. "Just wait a few minutes and you get done."
But it's not just about keeping things simple. Schlager said it's about keeping people safe.
"We're only letting so many in at a time to try to alleviate having people crowded together for a long period of time," said Schlager. "We have the Plexiglas set up in front when they check in, and everybody has face shields or masks on then they are putting them on machines, and just trying to do what we can to try to make sure everybody gets in safe."
While masks are not mandated for voters, they are encouraged. In addition, voters must bring photo IDs.
The Election Commission Office, located at 308 Bill Burnett Circle in Union City, is the only place for early, in-person voting in Obion County. However, on Election Day the county will have 12 polling places. Click here to see the locations.
Early in-person voting runs every day expect Sundays from Oct. 14 through Oct. 29 in Tennessee. The exact hours vary by county. Click here, then click on your county to see the hours near you.
For more information on early in-person voting in Tennessee, click here and here.
Tennessee also offers absentee voting by mail if you have a qualifying reason, such as being 60 or older or having an illness. Click here to see the full list.