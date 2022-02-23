Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah, Smithland Dam, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Recent heavy rainfall will continue to cause rises on the Ohio River through the weekend into early next week. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 43.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet accumulations across west Kentucky. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&