PADUCAH— The United Way Paducah-McCracken County hosted its Jackpot Extravaganza event Sunday, announcing that the fundraiser collected more than $42,000 for nonprofit organizations that serve our community.
Western Kentucky Community and Technical College President Dr. Anton Reece moderated the event, which was presented at US Bank at 333 Broadway Street for an online audience.
"If I haven't said it once, I'll say it repeatedly: giving to the United Way brings out the best in all of us," said Reece.
The event was done in partnership with the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities.
It raises funds for nonprofits in the western Kentucky area.
Reece called also up four recipients for this year's Live United Awards.
Housing Authority of Paducah's LaToya Burton won the Live United Education Award.
"Everything that I do and I've done is, um, it's my way of paying it forward, because someone in some point of my life — and still to this day — has reached out a hand to me," said Burton.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership's James Miller took home the Live United Income Award.
"I thank United Way for recognizing me for my volunteering services and allowing me the opportunity to share those experiences with you," said Miller.
Hundreds of people tuned in for the livestream, after buying tickets to enter for the chance to win the $5,000 grand prize.
Reece pulled the lucky ticket. "We do have an anonymous winner," said Reece.
The winning ticket number was "W299." The person who bought it chose to remain anonymous.
Then, Reece gave the last two Live United awards out.
Paducah's Community Kitchen Executive Director Sally Michelson won the Live United Health Award.
"This task could not be done without the help of 300 volunteers we have a month and Jim Trimble who is our spiritual director," said Michelson.
Mccracken County High School Student Abby Hefner won the Live United Youth Award.
United Way's Anne Bidwell accepted it on her behalf.
"You are obviously doing a great job on behalf of your community and your peers at McCracken County High School," said Bidwell. "I know we're going to hear so much from you as you continue to grow and go to college and make the world a better place."
The event is formerly known as the Elimination Dinner. It raised over $42,000 this year, a number never seen before with the Elimination Dinner.
United Way Executive Director Betsy Burkeen said the event meant a lot.
"I guess we could all relate to maybe a moment that we've had in our lives where we just felt the lowest, you know," said Burkeen. "If you could go back to that, and then think of the person that showed up and said 'I'd like to help you,' or 'How can I help you?' that's what it means, what we're doing, by providing these funds to people in our community."
The event may be over, but the work to help local nonprofits continues.
If you would like to connect or volunteer with the United Way, visit their website.