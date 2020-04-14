JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department say they have confirmed two more COVID-19 cases.
The first patient is a male in his 60's and the other patient is a female in her 70's. The health department says they both were infected through local contact with a known or suspected case.
The health department does not say if they are hospitalized or what condition they are in.
To date, the health department has confirmed 38 total COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, 12 of which have been released from isolation.
The health department says if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider for advice. You can also call the Southern Illinois Healthcare 24-hour hotline at 1-844-988-7800.