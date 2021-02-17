JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Courthouse in Murphysboro, Illinois will be returning to its regular hours of operation of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The return to regular hours begins Monday, Feb. 22.
The courthouse will be open to the public.
The Jackson County Board, the Jackson County Sheriff, and Jackson County Health officials have determined that it is in the best interest of County employees and the general public that the public hours of operation be returned due to a decrease in active COVID-19 cases.
Face masks are required for entrance into the courthouse.