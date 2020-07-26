Jackson County COVID-19 map

JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department has issued a public health alert urging young adults to slow the increase of COVID-19 spread. 

Nearly 70% of the COVID-19 cases reported this month in the county have been individuals in their late teens to mid-twenties. This means much of the transmission in the community is coming from young adults. 

Over the past nine days, Jackson County has averaged over 16 new cases of COVID-19 per day. 

The Jackson County Health Department is urging young adults to take the following actions: 

  1. Avoid parties and large gatherings.
  2. Do not share beverages or vaping devices.
  3. Practice social distancing. 
  4. Wear a face mask when around others.
  5. Stay home if you are sick.
  6. Be a role model for others.
  7. Return calls to public health officials and follow their instructions.

The full public health alert can be accessed here

Tags