JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department has issued a public health alert urging young adults to slow the increase of COVID-19 spread.
Nearly 70% of the COVID-19 cases reported this month in the county have been individuals in their late teens to mid-twenties. This means much of the transmission in the community is coming from young adults.
Over the past nine days, Jackson County has averaged over 16 new cases of COVID-19 per day.
The Jackson County Health Department is urging young adults to take the following actions:
- Avoid parties and large gatherings.
- Do not share beverages or vaping devices.
- Practice social distancing.
- Wear a face mask when around others.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Be a role model for others.
- Return calls to public health officials and follow their instructions.
The full public health alert can be accessed here.