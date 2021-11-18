JACKSON COUNTY, IL – According to the Jackson County Health Department, there has recently been an alarming rise in syphilis cases, with more than a 75% increase in pre-pandemic cases.
The health department added that many other counties throughout Illinois are also reporting a rise in cases.
A public health alert has been sent to local physicians and health clinics regarding the rise in cases.
Jackson County Healtgh Department added, majority of cases are among the population of men who have sex with men; however, there has also been a recent increase among premenopausal women, coinciding with a concerning rise of syphilis cases at birth.
Some recommended actions that reduce the risk of syphilis include: requesting comprehensive STD testing from yourr physician or clinic, reducing your number of sexual partners, and using protection, such as condoms.
Jackson County Health Department offers services to reduce people’s risk of syphilis and HIV. These services include no‐cost PrEP services, low‐cost sexual health clinic, and for those with HIV, assisting them in the navigation of HIV medication and other supportive services.
Call Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143, ext. 155 for more information or an appointment.