JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the owners of stolen property.
Around 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies were called about a suspicious person in the area of Dillinger Road in rural Carbondale.
Deputies were told an unfamiliar van was parked at a home and a man was walking near the home.
The man left in the van, was later seen again back at the home, and then left again.
A DeSoto police officer found the van, but the man had left. The van was left on private property and was towed at the owner's request.
The man was later found and taken into custody. His name has not been released at this time.
The owner of the home where the van and man were originally reported returned home to find items had been taken.
Some of the missing items matched those found in the van.
Deputies say items in the van remain unclaimed by the original victim and are believed to be stolen as well.
Anyone living in the area between Dillinger Road and Route 149 in DeSoto who have missing items are encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 684-2177.