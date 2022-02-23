Jackson-County-IL-EMA

JACKSON COUNTY, IL – There is a new way for Jackson County residents to receive important alerts and time-sensitive messages from the county.

Jackson County launched the new CodeRED community notification system Wednesday. The system will also provide additional alerts to residents in Carbondale and Murphysboro.

Some of the benefits of signing up for CodeRED include:

  • Registration for this notification service is customized, allowing residents to choose which alerts they’d like to receive, as well as their preferred channel.
  • Residents can select several different methods including landline, cell phone, email, text message, TTY, or even a combination. These alerts can be specific to streets, neighborhoods or regions, so individuals within affected areas are sure to receive relevant information.  
  • Residents and visitors can keep track of alerts in Jackson County/City of Carbondale/City of Murphysboro with the CodeRED Mobile App, which notifies smartphone holders of real-time alerts in the area.

Residents can visit www.Jacksoncounty-il.gov, https://explorecarbondale.com/, or http://www.murphysboro.com/ to sign up for CodeRED.