JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department is reporting three new COVID-19 cases.
The patients are a female in her 20's, a male in his 30's, and a male in his 60's. The health department says they all were infected through local contact with known cases and are all in isolation.
The health department says, to date, there have been 69 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including seven deaths. 25 patients have been released from isolation.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or the Southern Illinois Healthcare 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-899-7800.