JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An older person from Jackson County, Illinois, has tested positive for a tickborne illness known as the Heartland virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.
The case is the third reported in Illinois since 2018. In 2018, one case was reported in Williamson County and one case was reported in Kankakee County. IDPH says more than 50 cases have been reported in the Midwest and South since 2009. The virus was first detected in two Missouri farmers in 2009.
IDPH says most people who've been infected with Heartland virus have fully recovered, but a few deaths have been reported among older people with medical comorbidities. The agency says the virus is likely spread by lone star ticks.
There are no vaccines available to prevent Heartland virus infections, so IDPH is urging people to take precautions against ticks when spending time outdoors, like wearing insect repellent and protective clothing.
Symptoms of the illness the virus causes are similar to other tickborne illnesses, IDPH says, such as fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and diarrhea.
"Most people have reported becoming sick about two weeks after being bit by a tick. And while there is no treatment, doctors can treat some of the symptoms," the agency says in a news release. "If you have been bitten by a tick and think you may have Heartland virus or another tickborne illness, visit a health care provider. Other tickborne illnesses Illinois residents have been diagnosed with include Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Ehrlichiosis, and tularemia."
IDPH shared the following advice for avoiding tick bites:
"Wear light-colored, protective clothing — long-sleeved shirts, pants, boots or sturdy shoes, and a head covering. Treat clothing with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin.
"Apply insect repellent that contains 20 percent or more DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin for protection that lasts several hours.
"Walk in the center of trails so grass, shrubs, and weeds do not brush against you.
"Check yourself, children, other family members, and pets for ticks every two to three hours.
"Remove any tick promptly by grasping it with tweezers, as close to the skin as possible and gently, but firmly, pulling it straight out. Wash your hands and the tick bite site with soap and water."