JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Natural Resources and Economic Development Board is asking residents for their input about recreational planning and development in Jackson County.
According to a news release from NRED, they have released a survey asking residents about outdoor activities and benefits from outdoor recreation. It will also ask you to rate the condition of outdoor recreation areas and facilities, evaluate the importance of potential outdoor projects, and assess which outdoor projects are the most in need of improvements.
The survey will ask about the more than 50 outdoor recreation areas in Jackson County. Results from the survey will be used to make an outdoor recreation plan to be implemented county wide in the next two to three years.
Nearly 3,000 households will randomly receive a survey invitation in the mail with a link to the survey, but all residents are encouraged to complete it.
The survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete, and it needs to be submitted by Wednesday, September 13. Everyone who completes a survey will be put in a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card.
For more information about the survey contact the Jackson County NRED Board at info.nred@gmail,com or call Greg Legan at 618-303-0755.